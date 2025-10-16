Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Southern Company (The) $SO

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 275.0% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,897,795. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.54.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO opened at $99.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.90. Southern Company has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

