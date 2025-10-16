Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO Shares Acquired by Tower Wealth Partners Inc.

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $370,543,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $342,335,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,028,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,303,186,000 after purchasing an additional 893,428 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 24.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,581,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,482,000 after purchasing an additional 706,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 33.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,473,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,737,000 after purchasing an additional 613,124 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APO opened at $127.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.58 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.25%.The company had revenue of $6,550,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 38.13%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $657,135.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 83,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,148,527.76. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total transaction of $2,249,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 332,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,234,418.89. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 935,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,543,790 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on APO. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $168.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

