Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% during the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 28.2% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

In related news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $4,253,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,867.04. This represents a 69.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $185,319,098.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares in the company, valued at $799,567,735.71. This trade represents a 18.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,622,904 shares of company stock valued at $887,794,521. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $143.46 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $162.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

