Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $188.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.59.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $190.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $194.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 33.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

