IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Fastenal Company $FAST

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,317,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,479 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,615,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,871 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,418,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,875,000 after purchasing an additional 142,972 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Fastenal by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,822,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,339 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,591,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,198,000 after purchasing an additional 168,830 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other news, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $333,000.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,747.98. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 34,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $1,662,414.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,178 shares of company stock worth $4,336,603. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FAST. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price target on shares of Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $42.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.26. Fastenal Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 15.34%.The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 28th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.24%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

