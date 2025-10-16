Heartland Bank & Trust Co Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Heartland Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.7% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $218,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,698,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,734,000 after buying an additional 107,009 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus set a $210.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $190.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.34. The firm has a market cap of $459.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $194.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 33.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

