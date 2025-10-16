Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 13,306 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 323.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,416 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $225.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.90. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.62 and a 12 month high of $257.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $4.95. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 price target on Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.93.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

