Aire Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Aire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 target price (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $948.06.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $826.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $781.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $935.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $745.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $766.28.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.