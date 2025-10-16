Sincerus Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Sincerus Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.7% of Sincerus Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sincerus Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $392,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.6%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.93. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $54.69. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

