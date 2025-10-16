Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $911,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 140.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $57.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $58.48.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

