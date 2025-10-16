Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Has $6.87 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR decreased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,305 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of eBay by 2,536.5% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,535,290 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $239,037,000 after buying an additional 3,401,198 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $202,346,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 5,181.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,196,321 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $148,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,735 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in eBay by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,763,766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $187,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,011 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 19,822.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,290,981 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $96,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $170,582.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,521.44. The trade was a 33.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total value of $666,714.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 246,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,788,151.96. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,743 shares of company stock worth $8,979,844 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EBAY. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.11.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $90.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.15. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.33 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 25.55%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

