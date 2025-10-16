Tlwm Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Tlwm lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,543 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 0.6% of Tlwm’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tlwm’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIL. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 240,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,054,000 after purchasing an additional 31,856 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

BIL opened at $91.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.29 and a 52 week high of $91.80.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.