Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Cintas by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 3.9% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $187.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.69. The stock has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01. Cintas Corporation has a 1-year low of $180.78 and a 1-year high of $229.24.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cintas

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,049.15. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.55 per share, for a total transaction of $267,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,303.55. The trade was a 84.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.