Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,615 VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 13,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.28, for a total value of $141,422.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,933,715.48. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.15, for a total transaction of $1,320,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 508,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,392,123.80. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,706 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,706 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $265.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.93. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.62 and a 52-week high of $310.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 50.05%.The business had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.11 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VeriSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.50.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

