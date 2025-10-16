Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Booking worth $175,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Booking by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,956,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,620,154,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Booking by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,706,063,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Booking by 6.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,365,170,000 after buying an additional 18,268 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,023,655,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Booking by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 218,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,147,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total value of $5,588,639.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,237,930.44. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 747 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,500. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,169 shares of company stock valued at $11,929,560. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,808.81.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG opened at $5,080.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5,475.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5,327.37. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4,096.23 and a 12-month high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $41.90 earnings per share. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

