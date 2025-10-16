85,769 Shares in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – October $OCTP Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – October (BATS:OCTP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – October as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – October by 1,591.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – October Trading Up 0.0%

BATS:OCTP opened at $29.62 on Thursday. PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – October has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $28.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.87.

PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – October Company Profile

The PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – October (OCTP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral OCTP was launched on May 17, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.

