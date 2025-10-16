RCS Financial Planning LLC Sells 385 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

RCS Financial Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,840,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,052,000 after buying an additional 273,430 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,892,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,539,000 after acquiring an additional 238,134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,824,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,993,000 after acquiring an additional 233,643 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,173,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,992,000 after acquiring an additional 171,405 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,400,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,658,000 after acquiring an additional 88,833 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $145.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $105.18 and a 1 year high of $147.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.3655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

