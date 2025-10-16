lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Stock Position Lowered by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,282 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 2.3% during the first quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 2,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

Insider Transactions at lululemon athletica

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $109,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,754. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on lululemon athletica from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on lululemon athletica from $209.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica Trading Down 1.2%

LULU opened at $167.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.07. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $159.25 and a 1 year high of $423.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.42.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.