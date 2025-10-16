Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Stock Holdings Increased by Cushing Capital Partners LLC

Cushing Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.4% of Cushing Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cushing Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $622,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,697,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,461,000 after purchasing an additional 851,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 84.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $54.33 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $102.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.23.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

