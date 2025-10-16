Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 266.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 378.5% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Trading Up 0.6%

KVUE stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

