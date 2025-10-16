McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 91.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Kennon Green & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,869 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of MCD stock opened at $305.04 on Thursday. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $276.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.63.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,402 shares of company stock worth $1,973,407 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Melius started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.73.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

