Cummins Inc. $CMI Stock Position Raised by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 101.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Cummins were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $423.12 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.02 and a 1-year high of $440.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $409.86 and its 200-day moving average is $351.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.26 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMI

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total value of $2,015,205.76. Following the sale, the vice president owned 20,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,925.44. The trade was a 19.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.30, for a total value of $3,514,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,873,972.60. This represents a 20.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,119 shares of company stock worth $17,674,285 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.