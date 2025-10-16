Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Purchases 805 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 290.6% in the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $84.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average of $82.21. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

A number of research firms have commented on PEG. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

