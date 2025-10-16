Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Trims Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 94.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 62.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DELL opened at $153.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $103.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $166.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.00.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $112,183,364.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $74,760,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,551,332 shares of company stock worth $643,036,628. 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.79.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

