Private Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 2,443 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 78.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 288.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:O opened at $59.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.07 and a 200-day moving average of $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.2695 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 313.59%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. This represents a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

