Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT Shares Sold by Private Wealth Asset Management LLC

Private Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,662,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,898,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,934 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,570,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $824,999,000 after purchasing an additional 181,835 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,016,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $675,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,277 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Fortinet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,519,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $627,573,000 after purchasing an additional 49,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,971,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $561,156,000 after buying an additional 1,733,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp cut shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.03.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $83.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.28. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,072,243.92. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,730,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,265,548.80. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

