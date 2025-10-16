Bridges Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $41,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.8% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Leerink Partners lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.71.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:ZTS opened at $142.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.03. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.34 and a 12-month high of $196.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.Zoetis’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.