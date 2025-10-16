WJ Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

WJ Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,437 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF makes up 2.8% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $8,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 411.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 88,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 71,240 shares in the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,198,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,885,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 112,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,677,000 after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.5%

SPMO opened at $121.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.73. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $122.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.