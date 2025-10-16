Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 526 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $1,715,899,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 26.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,819,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,396,496,000 after acquiring an additional 584,375 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 20.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,393,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,680,922,000 after acquiring an additional 566,979 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,975,000 after acquiring an additional 457,080 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,178,258,000 after acquiring an additional 453,335 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of ISRG opened at $435.61 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $571.00 to $529.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,845.44. This represents a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,059.23. This trade represents a 59.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.