Nvest Financial LLC Sells 18,456 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Nvest Financial LLC cut its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,456 shares during the quarter. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 405,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,610,000 after buying an additional 115,252 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $266.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.41 and a 200-day moving average of $250.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $234.11 and a 52-week high of $282.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

