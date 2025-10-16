Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,081 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CocaCola by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,200,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,869,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,422 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in CocaCola by 52.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383,870 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 6.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,561 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in CocaCola by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 21,236,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,619 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the first quarter worth about $1,508,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of KO stock opened at $67.03 on Thursday. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day moving average is $69.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.69.

View Our Latest Report on CocaCola

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.