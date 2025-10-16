Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB Shares Bought by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,433,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,500 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 18.4% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $57,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $161,574,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,807.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,008,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,421,000 after buying an additional 1,903,192 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 3,527,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,942,000 after buying an additional 1,828,084 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,901,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,232,000 after buying an additional 1,697,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 13,159,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,583,000 after buying an additional 1,209,350 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $26.01.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

