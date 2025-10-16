Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,588 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,194 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 172,238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 207,658 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $24,838,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,188 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,954 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $108.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.35. The company has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.35.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

