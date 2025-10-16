Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.75 Million in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $206.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $209.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.76 and its 200-day moving average is $194.29.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

