Omnia Family Wealth LLC Has $369,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Omnia Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,319 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $522,814.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,635.64. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,230.92. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,767 shares of company stock valued at $26,322,745. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $162.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $175.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.32 and its 200-day moving average is $153.60. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

