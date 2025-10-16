Nestegg Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,711 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Nestegg Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Uptick Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 96,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after buying an additional 14,339 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 82,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 105,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.72 and a 12-month high of $78.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

