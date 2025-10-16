Omnia Family Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Omnia Family Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 2.0% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $602.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $586.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $538.48. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $613.18.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

