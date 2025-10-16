Blackstone Inc. $BX Stake Lessened by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 16,689,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $104,478,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total transaction of $19,852,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 695,757 shares in the company, valued at $122,237,547.33. The trade was a 13.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,727,877 shares of company stock worth $95,046,625 and sold 16,984,634 shares worth $155,181,346. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $163.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.11 and its 200-day moving average is $154.56. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The firm has a market cap of $120.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $181.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

