Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,048 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 952.6% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co raised its position in NIKE by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the sale, the chairman owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,566,938.84. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,052.92. The trade was a 12.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NKE opened at $68.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $84.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Argus upgraded shares of NIKE to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.21.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

