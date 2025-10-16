Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Has $741,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 417,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $97,450,000 after purchasing an additional 20,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.91.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.4%

LOW stock opened at $241.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.05 and its 200-day moving average is $234.55. The company has a market cap of $135.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.38 and a twelve month high of $285.24.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The company had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,133.74. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

