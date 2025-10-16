Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Sells 8,898 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,898 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 13.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Welltower by 165.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.69.

NYSE WELL opened at $172.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.76. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $180.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $115.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%.The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.23%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

