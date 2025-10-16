Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $345,000. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 40,554 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 82.8% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock opened at $206.70 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.15 and a fifty-two week high of $217.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.80. The company has a market capitalization of $138.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total value of $17,280,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,143,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,199,564.80. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $172,718,016.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,119,152.78. This represents a 75.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,315,130 shares of company stock worth $260,687,367. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $207.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group set a $245.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

