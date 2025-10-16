Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Motco raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $86.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.74. The company has a market cap of $276.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $58.42 and a 52-week high of $87.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

