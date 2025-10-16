812 Shares in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL Bought by Tower Wealth Partners Inc.

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 812 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 17.6% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 329 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 26.1% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE:RL opened at $318.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a twelve month low of $176.61 and a twelve month high of $330.11.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 10.91%.Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.9125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $354.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $385.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.89.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

