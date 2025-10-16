Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Republic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 132.6% during the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 201.4% during the first quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ stock opened at $23.58 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.43 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.12.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

