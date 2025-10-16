International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Acquired by Tower Wealth Partners Inc.

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 0.5% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 85.0% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.38.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $280.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.77 and its 200-day moving average is $261.25. The company has a market cap of $261.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $301.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

