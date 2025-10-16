Corteva, Inc. $CTVA Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth $505,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 20.7% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 90,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 15,448 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Corteva by 68.5% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,223,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,183,000 after buying an additional 497,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 28.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,851,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,476,000 after buying an additional 634,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in Corteva by 70.3% during the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 164,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 67,869 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE CTVA opened at $61.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.68. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 35.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CTVA

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.