Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 6,290 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $94.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.79 and its 200 day moving average is $89.37. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $99.59. The company has a market capitalization of $171.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles Schwab to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. William Blair lowered Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $594,800.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,265.63. The trade was a 34.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 24,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $2,359,239.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,776,592.09. The trade was a 29.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,128 shares of company stock valued at $26,232,077. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

