Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.46 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at $1,661,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in DexCom during the second quarter valued at $393,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in DexCom by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 146,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in DexCom by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,208,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $105,469,000 after acquiring an additional 557,576 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in DexCom by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $117,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,840. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $222,915.00. Following the sale, the director owned 51,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,868.26. The trade was a 5.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,849 shares of company stock worth $564,733. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DXCM. Oppenheimer lowered shares of DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on DexCom from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on DexCom from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. William Blair upgraded DexCom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

DexCom Stock Down 1.2%

DXCM opened at $65.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.54. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.52 and a twelve month high of $93.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

