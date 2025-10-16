Equitable Trust Co. Sells 258 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 25.5%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $87.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.39. The company has a market capitalization of $149.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.